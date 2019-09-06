September 6, 2019

WHAT’S ‘SOD OFF, SWAMPY!’ IN SPANISH? VIDEO: Argentinian Cowboys Use Bullwhips On Vegan Activists At Rodeo. “Gauchos do not take kindly to having their rodeo festivities broken up by screaming and sign-waving, a group of vegan protesters in Argentina learned last week. . . . Audience members also appeared to join in on the fracas, throwing protestors out of the event area by the collars and kicking them. When the last remaining vegans were herded out of the arena the crowd erupted into cheers as music blared in the background.”