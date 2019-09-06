September 6, 2019

SAD: 2019 Range Rover Sport’s New High-Tech Inline-Six Struggles to Impress. “Compared to the last Range Rover Sport V-6 we tested, the new HST’s 6.0-second zero-to-60-mph time is a tenth slower and the same as a proletarian Honda Pilot’s. The Range Rover’s meager 0.81 g of cornering grip is on par with the Honda’s as well. Forget sporty SUVs such as the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 coupe, BMW X5 xDrive40i, and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, as their performance humbles the HST for tens of thousands less.”