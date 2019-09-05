«

September 5, 2019

THIS IS BAD: American Airlines mechanic in Miami charged with sabotaging plane. It aborted takeoff. “An American Airlines mechanic was arrested Thursday on a sabotage charge accusing him of disabling a navigation system on a flight with 150 people aboard before it was scheduled to take off from Miami International Airport earlier this summer. The reason, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in Miami federal court: Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, a veteran employee, was upset over stalled union contract negotiations.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:47 pm
