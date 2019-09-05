September 5, 2019

BRYAN PRESTON: CNN’s #ClimateTownHall Does the Nation a Great Service.

Seriously, if you see all of the above — which is just a sample — and vote for any of these people for any office at any level, it’s on you. If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela. Thank you, CNN, just for letting these people talk. Do it again next week? Please?

And they will! (Although later in the fall, not next week.) CNN, Human Rights Campaign to host Democratic presidential town hall focused on LGBTQ issues.

I’m not sure though, how many people are watching: “Fox News And MSNBC’s Regular Programming Beat CNN’s Climate Change Town Hall In TV Ratings,” the Daily Caller reports. But for assembling video clips for the GOP, these CNN-DNC town halls are tough to beat:

● Dems at Climate Forum: Ban Everything! [Supercut]:

● Trump War Room’s video showing the Dems’ obsession with being ‘America’s food police’ is something else:

Fortunately, even CNN doesn’t believe their own “climate change town hall’s” doomsday rhetoric: CNN Runs Luxury Travel, BBQ Ads During Climate Town Hall.

All the Democrats have to do is not be crazy, and they can’t even do that, to coin an Instaphrase.