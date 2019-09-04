September 4, 2019

GREAT MOMENTS IN OBJECTIVITY: NBC’s Today Show Celebrates Sotomayor’s 10 Years on Supreme Court With Cake.

Flashback: In 2010, CNN baked a cake to wish Obama’s failed “Stimulus” program a “happy birthday:” “Over at the most trusted name in news, they sure know how to party when it’s called for. That was evident this afternoon on CNN Newsroom when anchor Ali Velshi gushed: ‘Happy birthday, dear stimulus. Our producer Ben Tinker (ph) baked this cake. It is a stimulus happy birthday — first birthday cake, which is also a pie chart. It is the birthday of the stimulus.’”