September 4, 2019

SOMEHOW OR OTHER I ENDED UP WRITING FOR A LOT OF INDIE ANTHOLOGIES THIS LAST MONTH. MOSTLY BECAUSE THEY WERE CUTE THEMES. TAKE THIS ONE FOR INSTANCE, NOW ON PRE-ORDER: Storming Area 51: A Bayonet Books Anthology Vol 2.



It started as a joke. Storm Area 51 they said.

“They can’t stop us all” was the battle-cry.

But all laughter stopped when the U.S. Air Force mobilized the reserves and pulled out the big guns.

It was too late, relentless mockery and derision by the media and the powers that be had pushed the weebs and alien enthusiasts too far. What else were they supposed to do?

They put on their big girl panties and showed up, determined to find out exactly what was hidden behind the walls of the clandestine government facility.

