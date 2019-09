WELL, TO BE FAIR, HE’S JUST THE NYT’S VERSION OF JENNIFER RUBIN, SO OF COURSE HE’S AN EMBARRASSMENT: Bret Stephens Compared Me to a Nazi Propagandist in the New York Times. It Proved My Point. “Stephens may be the first person in history to publicly illustrate both the Streisand Effect and Godwin’s Law in a single episode.”