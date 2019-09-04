September 4, 2019

FASTER, PLEASE: Hospitals Should Replace Infection-Prone Scopes With Safer Models, F.D.A. Says. “Companies that make reusable, snakelike cameras to examine patients internally should begin making disposable versions, because the current models cannot be properly sterilized and have spread infections from one patient to another, the Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday. In the meantime, hospitals that use the instruments, called duodenoscopes, should start to transition to models with disposable components to reduce the risk of infection to patients, the agency said.”