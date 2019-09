A COOL AND LOGICAL ANALYSIS OF THE BICYCLE MENACE: “Bicyclists can be the worst. They think of themselves as vulnerable and virtuous, and they are, but from that starting point you can make a lot of errors.”

Plus, from the comments: “Things you don’t see in bike lanes in Houston: bikes. What’s more, to put them in the auto lanes are narrowed so that you’re nearly banging door panels with the car next to you. Meanwhile cyclists use the sidewalk.”