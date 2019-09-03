September 3, 2019

“NEARLY 100 MURDERS IN LONDON SO FAR THIS YEAR”: Man, 27, stabbed to death after car crash as mum pays heartbreaking tribute.

Britain has been battling a knife crime epidemic with fatal stabbings as deaths are at their highest level since the Second World War.

Violent crimes have surged in the capital since Sadiq Khan took office as mayor, with 2018 the bloodiest year in a decade.

The staggering statistics come a day after a report revealed that super-criminals who are caught carrying knives and committing crimes several times are STILL escaping jail.