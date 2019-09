ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: One Killed, Nine Injured in France Knife Rampage; Authorities Say Attack ‘Does Not Appear to Be Terror Related.’ “The suspect, armed with a knife and a ‘skewer’ of some sort, was arrested at the scene. He is reportedly a 33-year-old Afghan citizen who was hoping to gain asylum in France.”

We may never know the motive…