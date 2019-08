CHINA’S MASS INTERNMENT OF UYGHURS IS A ‘MODERN CULTURAL GENOCIDE.’ Activist Nury Turkel discusses the vast network of camps that may hold over a million Uyghurs in western China with Reason TV’s Todd Krainin (Video):

