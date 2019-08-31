August 31, 2019

JOHN SOLOMON: Comey’s classified misconduct and the media’s flawed coverage of it. “For some reason, not one but two Washington Post columns have emerged, suggesting I misled readers. Media critic Erik Wemple suggested I had ‘slimed’ Comey. Another columnist, Aaron Blake, suggested my reporting led to a misleading narrative on Fox News. When confronted like this, a professional journalist has an obligation: Either retract and correct what you got wrong, or show the public the facts that affirm the reporting. I will do the latter.”

You can’t slime slime.