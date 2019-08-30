August 30, 2019

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Joe Biden and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Gaffetastic Week. “The nicest take is that Biden did nothing worse than ‘conflate details’ from different stories, or maybe he’s just playing it as fast and loose with the facts as ever. But the whole thing stank so much that it caused Esquire’s politics editor, Jack Holmes, to wonder if ‘Biden is legitimately confused,’ and that his ‘more recent episodes seem different,’ and ‘worse.’ By that, Holmes means, Biden ‘is struggling to place people and events within space and time,’ like someone who might no longer be firing on all cylinders. And poor Joe only started out with three.”