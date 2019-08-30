August 30, 2019

HMM: Biden’s Best Bet Is a Front-Porch Campaign.

In most sports, when you’re ahead by double digits, the smart (though boring) strategy is to play it safe and sit on your lead. Getting into arguments with political Lilliputians such as Senator Corey Booker and Andrew Yang elevates their profile while lowering Biden’s. And if Biden loses his cool and starts shouting, “And you can take those ducks to the bank!” or “My pants are made of iron!” the game is over.

He should borrow a page from Beto O’Rourke and release videos on Instagram or Facebook on his terms. Yes, I know that strategy isn’t working for O’Rourke, but that’s because O’Rourke isn’t the front-runner, and his videos are a cry for attention from a hipster doofus. The front-runners always get attention because they’re the front-runners.

The media and the activist base of the Democratic party want a lot of drama and ideological radicalism — partly because both groups are well to the left of not just the average American but the average Democrat, and partly because drama makes for better ratings. But most voters are sick of all the drama, and they’re turned off by calls for socialism and the like.

This isn’t an endorsement of Biden — I can’t go there — but rather an endorsement of a more elevated and dignified form of presidential campaigning.