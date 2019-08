COMEY OWES THIS COUNTRY AN APOLOGY. CONSIDERING HIS ARROGANT AND SMIRKING MALFEASANCE AND CURRENT DOUBLING DOWN UPON IT, WE MIGHT ACCEPT IT, IF HE CRAWLS ON HIS KNEES, NAKED, THE LENGTH OF THE MALL. MAYBE. SCOURGING OPTIONAL, BUT HE MIGHT ENJOY IT WAY TOO MUCH AND WE’RE NOT HERE FOR HIS ENTERTAINMENT: Inspector General’s Comey Report Shows Misconduct.