August 29, 2019

ROBERT SPENCER: Everybody Must Get Stoned – Except Ilhan Omar.

Omar has joined the Clintons and their cronies in the new protected class in America, made up of people who are above the law, any law, because their importance, power and influence overrides all other considerations. Will she reward this development with her gratitude? Will she become kinder in her appraisal of her adopted country, which unlike the country of her birth, will not require her death for this offense? Don’t bet on it.