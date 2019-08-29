August 29, 2019

SUPER GAFFE-O-MATIC ’76: As he campaigns for president, Joe Biden tells a harrowing story of military sacrifice, punctuating it with “This is the God’s truth.” The only problem? Every detail in the story appears to be incorrect.

At least Biden didn’t call him Neil Kinnock, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

