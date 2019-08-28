August 28, 2019

BORIS THE BOLD: Outrage as U.K. leader Boris Johnson moves to suspend Parliament ahead of Brexit deadline.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that a usual suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14, just two weeks before the U.K. is set to leave the European Union. The move enraged lawmakers, including many from Johnson’s own Conservative Party, who will have far less time to try and stop him delivering a “Brexit” without any agreement in place with the EU.

MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson’s Brexit plans before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc on October 31.