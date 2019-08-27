August 27, 2019

AN INTERVIEW WITH THE MAN WHOSE BEDBUG JOKE MADE BRET STEPHENS LOSE HIS MIND:

“If he’d sent that just to me, I would probably send him a reply explaining, ‘Look, it’s a joke, you’re a public intellectual and that means people get to make silly jokes about you, good day sir,’” Karpf told Splinter. “But he CCed my provost, which is an offensive power move. So I felt the most appropriate thing to do was to share on Twitter, ‘Look, a thin-skinned writer at the New York Times didn’t like a tweet that I wrote that got 0 retweets and 9 likes, and he CCed the provost, and now here we are.’”

How did the provost respond? Just. Keeps. Getting. Better!’ GWU provost responds to Bret Stephens’ attempt to get professor in trouble over ‘bedbugs’ comment:

“What gets lost here, and maybe not to Bret Stephens, is that the prof and the pile on was from the left,” Lutheran preacher Mark Brown tweets. “Begging to be liked by the left gets you to the place of Bret Stephens. Please don’t compare me to a bedbug, come meet the wife.”

Or as they say at Small Dead Animals, “Pleasing your enemies doe not turn them into friends.”

Related: “One might say that Stephens is a tad oversensitive. But hypocritical is another description. Appearing on MSNBC, Tuesday, to defend his actions, Stephens huffed, ‘Using dehumanizing rhetoric like bedbugs or analogizing people to insects is always wrong…. We can do better. We should be the people on social media that we are in real life.’ What type of person is Stephens in real life? Let’s find out.”