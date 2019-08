ILLINOIS SPLITUP MANEUVERS: Jefferson County board puts Chicago separation question on ballot.

My paper on state secession is looking more and more timely.

Also, there’s an opportunity to split Illinois into Chicagoland and the rest — which would basically be a two-Senate seat pickup for the red team — as the price for a federal bailout when Illinois goes bankrupt, but only if the GOP controls the House, Senate, and White House at the time.