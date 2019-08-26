August 26, 2019

POLITICO TO NYT: STOP WHINING! Why Journalists’ Old Tweets Are Fair Game for Trump: New York Times editors don’t deserve special immunity from scrutiny for bigoted speech. “Journalists don’t deserve a get-out-of-bigotry-jail free card just because they’re journalists. If their past tweets, however ancient, undercut their current journalistic work or make them sound hypocritical, they can’t blame their diminished prestige on Trump’s allies.”

Nope, their partisanship, and thin-skinned entitlement, are what has diminished their prestige. Well, and the fact that most of them just aren’t very good at what they do.