August 27, 2019

THE ADVANTAGES OF BEING POOR IN AMERICA: Study finds America’s poorest 20% consume more than national averages of most European and OECD nations. Not surprising, really, given that if European countries were American states, they’d be among the poorest.

Plus: Sorry, Bernie: America’s Poorest Are Richer Than 60 Percent of Developed Countries. Heck, even our socialists fly on private jets and own multiple mansions. Oh, wait, that’s not so unusual. . . .

Related: Obamas Strike Blow for Economic Justice, Donate Millions in Exchange for Massive Beachfront Estate: Former president conquers ‘wealth anxiety.’

Also: