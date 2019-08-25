August 25, 2019

SHOCKER! LINDA SARSOUR IS LYING:

I was able to track down a picture of the protest of Sarsour’s speech in Hillsborough from the local newspaper. No Klansmen. No Confederate flags. The “right-wing Zionists” appear to be one women waiving an Israeli flag, and someone holding up a sign that says “Women Against Antisemitism.” Neither this nor any other story about her speech mention any KKK presence, nor the presence of Confederate flags.



UPDATE: A Twitter friend sent me a Facebook link to video of the protest and counter-protest. No KKK, no Confederate flags. Shocker. And just to clarify: the first set of pictures are from Rep. Meyer’s tweet of yesterday about events of yesterday. Sarsour is claiming the the KKK and Confederate flags were present at her speech in March, for which I have provided contrary photographic evidence. She is lying.