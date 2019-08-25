August 25, 2019

RUSSIA’S NEW FLOATING NUCLEAR POWER PLANT SETS SAIL FOR THE ARCTIC: “Developed by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, the plant, known as ‘Akademik Lomonosov,’ set off on a 5,000 km (3,100 mile) journey through Arctic waters to reach the Chukotka region, which lies across the Bering Strait from Alaska. The plant, loaded with nuclear fuel, will replace a coal-fired power plant and an aging nuclear power plant supplying more than 50,000 people with electricity in the town of Pevek.”