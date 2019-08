EVERYBODY SLIPS UP SOMETIME, BUT BIDEN SEEMS TO BE DOING THIS ALL THE TIME: Biden mixes up New Hampshire and Vermont while campaigning in the former.

Of course, he’s not the only one. Seen on Facebook, Snopes to debunk in 3, 2, 1 . . . .

UPDATE: “I did not meet one Biden voter who was in any way, shape or form excited about voting for Biden.”