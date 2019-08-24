«

August 24, 2019

MISUNDERSTOOD, MISREPRESENTED, WHATEVER: Roger Kimball: David Koch’s ‘dark money’ was misunderstood. The reflexive reaction to David Koch’s death has overlooked the true nature of his philanthropy.

Related: Bill Maher on David Koch Death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’ and ‘I Hope the End Was Painful.’ “Forget ideology. Forget politics. How does a civilized human being get to the point where voicing such sentiments is believed to be acceptable by anyone in society — even political allies?”

This is how leftists feel about anyone who disagrees with them or opposes them. Remember this whenever they start their “have you no decency?” schtick.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.