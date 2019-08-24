August 24, 2019

MISUNDERSTOOD, MISREPRESENTED, WHATEVER: Roger Kimball: David Koch’s ‘dark money’ was misunderstood. The reflexive reaction to David Koch’s death has overlooked the true nature of his philanthropy.

Related: Bill Maher on David Koch Death: ‘I’m Glad He’s Dead’ and ‘I Hope the End Was Painful.’ “Forget ideology. Forget politics. How does a civilized human being get to the point where voicing such sentiments is believed to be acceptable by anyone in society — even political allies?”

This is how leftists feel about anyone who disagrees with them or opposes them. Remember this whenever they start their “have you no decency?” schtick.