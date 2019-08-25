August 25, 2019

ROBBY SOAVE: How Antifa’s Apologists Fell In Love With Street Violence. The left favors violence only under certain circumstances: When it’s out of power and feels frustrated, and when it’s in power and feels unstoppable.

