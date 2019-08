WELL, THE NEW YORK TIMES IS A WELL KNOWN SATIRE WEBSITE. THEY’RE JUST NOT GOOD AT IT. ALSO PEOPLE INSIST ON PRETENDING THEY’RE A REAL NEWSPAPER: The 1619 Project Says We Fought American Revolution In Order To Keep Slavery Intact.

I mean if people were so deeply insane as to propagate this sort of America-hating idiocy and expect it to be taken seriously we’d have to deport them or something. Would make them happier, right?