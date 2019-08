I’M WITH WILLETT ON THIS ONE: Judge Don Willett Butts Heads With Fellow Trump Appointees Over Qualified Immunity for Cops. “Modern immunity practice—essentially ‘heads government wins, tails plaintiffs lose’—leaves many victims violated but not vindicated.” It’s a judge-made doctrine with no foundation in the Constitution.

But see: Federal court reverses decision granting immunity to off-duty Maryville policeman who held teens at gunpoint.