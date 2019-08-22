August 22, 2019

CALIFORNIA’S WAR ON CARS: Add a congestion “crisis” to the list of other California crises, but the state government hasn’t been building roads and simply wants to punish us for getting around.

This is how government works, and how California’s government works the most. They provide crummy public services. Instead of fixing the problems of their own making, officials spend their time punishing us for relying on private alternatives. California lawmakers couldn’t fix the congestion situation even if that were their goal. Worse yet, they use their own failings to justify their real goal: getting us out of our cars and into their lousy transit systems. They won’t succeed, but they have an infinite capacity to make us miserable in the process.