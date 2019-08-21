August 21, 2019

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Michigan Court of Appeals Has Reversed the Felony Assault Convictions of a Gun Owner Who Acted in Self-Defense.

Related: A Michigan Court Case Shows the Right of Armed Self-Defense Is Broader Than You Might Think. “It justifies the brandishing of a gun as pre-emptive measure to block the use of unlawful force. . . . Police officers, for example, sometimes point a weapon at an individual as a means of preventing unlawful force even when they don’t have the legal right to fire a shot. . . . A contrary rule places civilians in an untenable position. They could not even pull their weapon until the threat of death is actively upon them. They would be forced to maintain maximum vulnerability right up until the point of maximum danger — a legal position that would be most threatening to people of slight physical stature who lack alternative effective means of self-defense.”