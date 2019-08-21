«
August 21, 2019

MYSTERY SOLVED: WHY EVANGELICALS SUPPORT TRUMP. From Bryan Preston at the PJ Mothership:

Trump has been strongly pro-life, strongly pro-American, strongly pro-Israel, strongly pro-capitalism, and he has pushed back against the freedom-robbing regulatory state. He cut taxes and he left evangelicals alone. He didn’t sue the nuns. He doesn’t want our guns.

Voting for Trump is not “trading Christian values for political power.” It’s voting in self-defense against the radical, evangelical-hating left and hoping for the best – and getting more than expected.

Read the whole thing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:14 pm
