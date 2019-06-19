June 19, 2019

MEDIA AWAKES FROM SLUMBER; WILL RETURN TO NAPPING BY THE FALL OF 2020: Watch CNN suddenly discover that Joe Biden might have a racism problem (video).

As Kyle Smith wrote of Biden in March, “When he became veep, any attack on Biden risked looking like casting aspersions on the man who made him his number two, and the media could not countenance any naysaying about the judgment of the Precious. For the next few months, though, we’re in an amusing interstitial period when the media actually has a reason to attack their fellow Democrats: any hacks out there who think their party can do better than Biden (or Sanders, or Warren, or Harris, or etc.) can rip into their disfavored candidates in order to give an assist to their preferred picks. All of this goes away as soon as the Democratic pick for 2020 becomes evident, but until then we’ll be seeing some actual vigorous reporting.”

