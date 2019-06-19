June 19, 2019

AND WHEN THE BABYLON BEE HAS YOU SAYING “FASTER PLEASE”! San Francisco Installs Giant Toilet Handle To Periodically Flush Entire City. Anyone else starting to think of Heinlein’s Puppet Masters and the cities living under the Puppet Master’s tyranny? Including how the aliens couldn’t figure out basic hygiene, until there were all these plagues going around?

Anyone else going “Uh?” What was it he said about the aliens? Oh, yeah “too stupid to keep slaves.” This also seems to apply to every communist ever. And our own leftist idiots.