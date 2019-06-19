«
June 19, 2019

OF COURSE IT IS. BECAUSE SHE WANTS IT TO BE: AOC’s Concentration Camp Narrative.

The fact no one wants to exterminate an ethnicity, we just want to keep foreign invaders out of our country, or that Jews weren’t storming Nazi Germany trying to get in, or that no one is trying kill (or even force to work) apprehended foreign invaders, or that–  None of that matters. Useful idiot Occasional Cortex wants to link us to one of of the 20th century’s greatest evils, in the process cheapening it.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:23 am
