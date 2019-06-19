June 19, 2019

OPERATION GREENLIGHT: Ten Movie Ideas For Screenwriters. “Hollywood is out of movie ideas. Every single one of the top ten films of 2018 was either a remake, a sequel, or a film based on old comic book characters. And the remakes typically aren’t even as good as the originals, though they may be much more woke.”

Bill Whittle has fooled around with the notion of turning “Taffy 3” into a heroic space opera to grab younger audiences, but I would pay to see almost any of these ten on the big screen.