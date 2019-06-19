June 19, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: SURVEY: Most college grads say campus climate prevents them from expressing beliefs. “A recent study found that 70 percent of students wish for a learning environment open to all speech and viewpoints. A separate Gallup poll shows that two-thirds of recent college graduates do not ‘strongly agree’ with the statement that they were comfortable voicing minority opinions in class.”

