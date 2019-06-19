June 19, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: AOC Has Some Smart Thoughts on the Holocaust. “Many of AOC’s wet nurses tried to make the distinction between concentration camps and death camps to back up her foolish assertion. Let me tell you the difference. The people who are detained in the U.S. ‘concentration camps’ are there of their own accord, they left their countries willingly and came to request asylum in the U.S. If asylum hopefuls wanted to leave and return to their own country, they could do that.”

You might think something so obvious wouldn’t require so much explaining, but that’s not the age we live in.