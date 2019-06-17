June 17, 2019

OLD AND BUSTED AT THE WAPO: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The New Hotness? Democracy Dies with Chinese Propaganda. “The Post, since at least [2011], has carried reporting from the China Daily paper under an advertising deal they call ‘China Watch’. But it should – as Julian Baum from Richmond implies – be called ‘China Botch’ since it is nothing like accurate or contextualized reporting on the region. That’s because China Daily is a fully-owned subsidiary and propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China i.e. the government.”