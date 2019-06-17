June 17, 2019

DON SURBER: A party run by children.

AOC and her ilk want reparations. Now! AOC and her ilk want open borders. Now! AOC and her ilk want their student loans erased. Now! AOC and her ilk want gun confiscation. Now! AOC and her ilk want the end of coal, oil and gas. Now! AOC and her ilk want whatever they want, and they want it now.

They view America as genocidal, racist, sexist, Islamophobic and ignorant.

The problem is most Americans know the facts. They not only reject her views but laugh at them.

Nevertheless, Democrats are stuck with delivering on these nutty promises.