THE DARK NIGHT OF FASCISM IS ALWAYS DESCENDING UPON THE UNITED STATES, AND YET LANDS ONLY IN EUROPE:

Shot: Hillary: Circumstances of Trump’s America ‘more dangerous’ than Hitler’s Germany (VIDEO).

—Campus Reform, Wednesday.

Chaser: Did German anti-Semitism ever really go away? Jewish teenager who was menaced by racists flees the country — 80 years after his grandfather did the same to escape Nazis.

—The London Daily Mail, yesterday.

(Classical reference in headline.)