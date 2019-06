DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Snowflakes Triggered by Calorie Count Exam Question.

The un-PC exam question: “There are 84 calories in 100g of banana. There are 87 calories in 100g of yogurt. Priti has 60g of banana and 150g of yogurt for breakfast. Work out the total number of calories in this breakfast”. The correct answer is, “I’m triggered.”

At Oberlin, that’s the correct answer to every question on an exam.

(Via Maggie’s Farm.)