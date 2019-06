JOYOUS NEWS FROM THE NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL: “The historic Notre Dame cathedral will see its first Mass celebrated since almost being destroyed in a fire on April 15th of this year…The Mass will be celebrated by the Archbishop of Paris for a small group of twenty people or so, all of whom will be required to wear hard hats while in the damaged church.”

Photos here: Priests in hard hats hold first mass in Notre Dame Cathedral two months after devastating fire.