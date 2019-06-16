June 16, 2019

MAYOR PETE ON TAX CUTS: ‘The Reagan Neo-Liberal Era is Now Over.’ “For 90 percent of Americans, you start the clock right around the time I’m born. Income didn’t move at all — so lower to middle income, really, almost all of us…And what we’ve learned is that supply-side idea that you just cut taxes and make the rich better off and it will find its way to the rest of us is wrong and the Reagan neo-liberal era is now over,” he added.

Shades of Time magazine Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stenographer Charlotte Alter’s cri de coeur in March that:

“People our age have never experienced American prosperity in our adult lives—which is why so many millennials are embracing Democratic socialism” (emphasis mine). Alter also claims that Ocasio-Cortez’s “adulthood was defined by financial crisis, debt & climate change. No wonder she and her peers are moving left.” [As David Harsanyi responded,] The idea that millennials have toiled in uniquely grueling economic conditions exhibits a delusional and extraordinarily narrow understanding of history. Whether the majority of millennials believes this myth or not, I don’t know. I tend to doubt it. Alter is just repeating AOC’s contention. But, historically speaking, the only thing millennials have seen is relative prosperity, most of it provided by free markets and American political stability.

But does Buttigieg support AOC’s risky 70 percent income tax scheme* to pay for the Green New Deal?

* Classical reference.