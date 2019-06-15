June 15, 2019

OH, TO BE IN SAN FRANCISCO IN THE SPRINGTIME: Heat wave left Baker Beach in SF swamped with 3 dumpsters worth of trash.

Temperatures made a rare midsummer surge into the 90s in the Bay Area earlier this week, and as San Franciscans flocked to Baker Beach to cool off, they left behind a trail of trash. Lots of trash.

“Baker Beach was one of several park sites with excessive trash due to the additional visitation. For every full can, there were at least three times as much trash overflowing next to it,” said Shalini Gopie, a spokeswoman for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Park maintenance workers ultimately collected 60 cubic yards of trash from Baker Beach, according to Gopie — enough to fill three large dumpsters, she said.

“The park did notice less garbage in park areas where trash cans were limited,” said Gopie.

Some people posted photos of the striking trash mounds to Reddit, prompting venting from commenters frustrated with the park visitors for failing to take their trash with them when they leave.

“People are terrible,” wrote user YikingViking.

“Then they proceeded to go home and post about how filthy our city is on social media,” wrote user ericgtr12 of the litterers.