June 14, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Charlamagne tha God: Elizabeth Warren Should Just Admit She Lied About Her Ancestry. “A white woman looks a black man in the eye and lies to him, and he refuses to pretend he believes her. That’s considered a good thing, unless the white woman is a Democrat. If Elizabeth Warren is the woman with a plan for everything, why doesn’t she have a plan for people asking her obvious questions about her brazen lies? Well, she rightly assumes that since she’s a woman and a Democrat, ‘journalists’ will protect her. Erin Burnett sure tries to protect her there. She’s part of Warren’s plan. Kudos to Charlamagne for seeing through it.”