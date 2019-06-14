June 14, 2019

TERMINATED HARVARD FACULTY DEAN WHO REPRESENTED WEINSTEIN SPEAKS OUT: Harvard prof and well-known attorney Ronald Sullivan, who (along with his wife) was defenestrated as faculty dean of Harvard’s Winthrop House after students complained that his decision to represent Harvey Weinstein made them “unsafe,” has released a video making it clear that Harvard has betrayed both its and America’s principles and that he’s not done with this situation. Harvard administrators have provided their own explanation, as per usual.