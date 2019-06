SPOKESMAN FOR NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” PAYS DIVIDENDS: My Precious! AOC spokesman loses it in tweet-rant against potential challenger then deletes like a coward (we got it):

As Twitchy asks, “Now, why oh why would Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman be so defensive and even angry about the idea of someone challenging his precious?”

Just off the top of my head, I can think of at least 25,000 reasons.