June 14, 2019

THE BEST CRAIGSLIST AD OF ALL TIME: The Story Behind That Hilarious Toyota Corolla Craigslist Ad.

When I ran the CarFax for this car, I got back a single piece of paper that said, “It’s a Corolla. It’s fine.” Let’s face the facts, this car isn’t going to win any beauty contests, but neither are you. Stop lying to yourself and stop lying to your wife. This isn’t the car you want, it’s the car you deserve: The fucking 1999 Toyota Corolla.

Hey, it’s a ‘90s Toyota. You can drop it off a building and it will start:

Needless to say, read the whole thing, which is a riot.

